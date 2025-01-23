CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight continues to remain on the policy decisions by the new regime in the U.S. Corporate earnings updates as well as anxiety ahead of the interest rate decision by Bank of Japan also weighed on market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are directionless after recording positive close on Wednesday. European benchmarks are trading mixed. Mostly positive sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices recorded mild gains. Gold prices dropped despite the dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red amidst lack of decisive crypto-related measures from the Trump administration.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,180.90, up 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,073.80, down 0.21% Germany's DAX at 21,316.12, up 0.27% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,537.50, down 0.09% France's CAC 40 at 7,866.82, up 0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,204.55, down 0.02% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,003.50, up 0.98% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,378.70, down 0.61% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,230.16, up 0.51% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,700.56, up 0.00%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0409, down 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2321, up 0.04% USD/JPY at 156.40, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6267, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.4394, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 108.24, down 0.07%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.632%, up 0.72% Germany at 2.5100%, up 0.44% France at 3.282%, up 0.58% U.K. at 4.6980%, up 1.38% Japan at 1.205%, up 0.00%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $79.16, up 0.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $75.59, up 0.20%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,758.61, down 0.44%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $101,573.52, down 3.35% Ethereum at $3,199.92, down 3.18% XRP at $3.08, down 2.46% Solana at $243.40, down 4.37% BNB at $683.30, down 1.89%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX