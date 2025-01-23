WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Aerospace (GE) said it achieved significant growth across all key metrics in fourth quarter and fiscal 2024. Looking to 2025, the company said it expects double-digit revenue and EPS growth with greater than 100% free cash flow conversion. Shares of GE Aerospace rose 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.Fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders increased to $1.91 billion from $1.19 billion, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.75 compared to $1.08. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $1.32, an increase of 103% from a year ago. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter total revenue was $10.81 billion compared to $9.46 billion, a year ago. Adjusted revenue was $9.9 billion, an increase of 16% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $9.47 billion in revenue. Orders grew 46% from last year.Fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS was $4.60, up 56% from last year. Total revenue increased to $38.70 billion from $35.35 billion. Adjusted revenue growth was 10%.For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates: adjusted EPS in a range of $5.10 - $5.45; an increase of 15% at mid-point. GE Aerospace announced share repurchase plans of $7 billion in 2025, while increasing the dividend by 30%, subject to Board approval.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX