WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $590 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $19 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $609 million or $0.86 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $13.660 billion from $13.062 billion last year.American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $590 Mln. vs. $19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $13.660 Bln vs. $13.062 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.20) to (-$0.40)Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX