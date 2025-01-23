Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "Military") is pleased to announce that it has filed a NI 43-101 technical report on its 100% owned flagship Trojárová antimony-gold property ("Trojárová" or the "Property"), located in western Slovakia. For additional details about Trojárová, please refer to the Company's website at: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com/european/Trojarova.

Military's CEO, Scott Eldridge, comments: "The Trojarova technical report is now available on our website and SEDAR for people to access and review. The report outlines the rich history of the local mining region, including the nearby past producer Pezinok, which is three kilometers away from Trojarova. During the 1980's Slovakia became Europe's largest antimony producer and the country is known for its high-grade antimony deposits. Production at Pezinok ceased in 1991, as did the development of Trojarova due to decreased antimony demand. We look forward to unlocking value as we examine the brownfield benefits of the Property."

Military's Slovakian technical team is in the process of completing translation of Trojárová's historical drill logs where 14,330 meters of drilling was conducted, along with digitizing and georeferencing various related data such as drill collar coordinates etc. These data will be provided to the team at SLR Consulting, which is building a geological/deposit model based on these historical data and then advising Military as to confirmation drilling necessary so that historically documented antimony-gold mineralization can be classified as current mineral resources (please see the Company's news release dated January 9, 2025 for additional information at https://www.militarymetalscorp.com/military-metals-selects-slr-consulting-for-resource-estimation-at-its-flagship-trojarova-antimony-gold-property-in-slovakia/).

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, geological consultant to Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the future plans for exploration activities. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and such other factors as may impact both the Acquisition and any future activities in respect of the properties held by the Target. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238172

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.