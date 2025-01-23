ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ABBNY.PK), Thursday announced a collaboration with Skoda Group, a producer of complex transport solutions, to help Czech railways' transition to more sustainable operations.ABB said the long-term partnership includes a 15-year service agreement.Initially, the order received from Ceske drahy, the Czech national railway operator, includes supply of multiple packs of ABB's Traction Battery Pro Series, which will be equipped on Skoda's new fleet of battery-electric multiple units, supporting the railways to cut carbon emissions.Booked in the fourth quarter of 2024, the order is valued at less than $20 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX