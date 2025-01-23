Rektron Group Engages Alliance Advisors IR for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) ("Rektron" or the "Company"), a global commodity trading holding company with subsidiaries that specialize in the trading of energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with IR Labs Inc., dba Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR"), to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company.

Alliance Advisors IR will assist Rektron in developing and managing an integrated investor relations program, including media relations, social media strategy, stakeholder communications, ownership intelligence support, and capital markets advisory services.

"We are excited to partner with Alliance Advisors IR to strengthen our investor relations strategy and expand our reach within global capital markets," said Atanas Kolarov, Chief Executive Officer of Rektron. "This collaboration will help us enhance transparency, engage more effectively with our stakeholders, and position Rektron for continued growth in the evolving global commodities space."

"The Alliance Advisors IR team is looking forward to working with the Rektron team and helping to amplify their global story," said Alliance Advisors IR President Alyssa Barry. "We believe Rektron has a unique story, and we look forward to supporting the Company's long-term vision and business strategy and engaging with their stakeholders and investors."

Pursuant to the Agreement, effective January 22, 2025, Alliance Advisors IR has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of $15,000. The term of the Agreement is for a period of 12 months ending January 15, 2026. Alliance Advisors IR and its management team are at arm's length of the Company. Alliance Advisors IR's contact information is as follows: 400-22 East 5th Ave, Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, attention: Alyssa Barry, email abarry@allianceadvisors.com, telephone: 1-833-947-5227.

About Rektron Group Inc.

The Company is the holding and parent company of Rektron AQ Limited, which is the holding and parent company of DL Hudson Limited. DL Hudson Limited is the trading arm of a group of companies, of which there are several subsidiaries that support the group's global commodity trading operations. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, while Rektron AQ Limited is headquartered in London, UK.

The Company focuses on maintaining an experienced team of management and traders, extensive geographical and product diversification, trading and logistical expertise, and financial and risk management. The team at the Group is composed of energy and metals traders, and finance professionals with expertise from the City of London and Wall Street. The trading expertise includes principal energy and metals products, particularly ferrous and nonferrous metals, Energy Transition Commodities ("ETC"), recycled metals and crude and Euro VI-compliant refined oil products. The Company and its affiliates transact across all compliant markets following the international trade regulations and guidelines. Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations implements strategic IR programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit www.allianceadvisorsir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Final Prospectus. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Units, the Common Shares and the Warrants comprising the Units, and the Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Units may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Rektron in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Martyna Jovaisaite

Rektron Group Inc.

investorrelations@rektrongroup.com

(604) 359-5412

Ira M. Gostin, MBA, APR

Alliance Advisors IR

igostin@allianceadvisors.com

(775) 391-0213

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire