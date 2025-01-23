WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said, based on present demand trends, the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects its first-quarter adjusted loss per share to be between $0.20 to $0.40. Analysts on average expect the company to report a loss per share of $0.06.For full-year 2025, American Airlines expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.70 to $2.70. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $2.45. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter earnings totaled $590 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $19 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Excluding items, American Airlines reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.86 compared to $0.29. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $13.66 billion from $13.06 billion last year.In the fourth quarter of 2024, American achieved its total debt reduction goal of $15 billion from peak levels in mid-2021, a full year ahead of schedule. The company said it remains focused on debt reduction as it works toward stated credit ratings goal of BB. The company ended the year with $10.3 billion of total available liquidity.Shares of American Airlines are down 9% in pre-market trade on Thursday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX