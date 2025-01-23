WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $450.7 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $108.4 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 26.8% to $1.959 billion from $1.545 billion last year.Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $450.7 Mln. vs. $108.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.26 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.959 Bln vs. $1.545 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX