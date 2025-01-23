LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury(J) Plc. (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), a British supermarket chain, announced on Thursday that it has decided to axe over 3,000 roles from across the business to reduce costs and simplify the operating structure.In addition, the company aims to reduce its 20 percent senior management roles and plans to close its remaining 61 Sainsbury's Cafes.As part of the retailer's Save and Invest to win program to deliver 1 billion pounds of operating cost savings, the company plans to update its central divisions and management structures.This will see all head office departments reorganized to become dedicated to the different needs of the Sainsbury's and Argos businesses, while creating fewer, bigger roles with clearer accountabilities.The changes are designed to drive faster decision-making and bring costs down through an estimated 20 percent reduction in senior management roles over the next few months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX