WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.762 billion, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $1.652 billion, or $2.71 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $6.121 billion from $6.159 billion last year.Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.762 Bln. vs. $1.652 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.91 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue: $6.121 Bln vs. $6.159 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX