PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $274 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $388 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $5.720 billion from $5.905 billion last year.Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $274 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $5.720 Bln vs. $5.905 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX