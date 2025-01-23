WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) narrowed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance range for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.10 to $9.40 per share on revenues between $1.685 billion and $1.710 billion.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $9.00 to $9.30 per share on revenues between $1.670 billion and $1.695 billion.
On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $9.16 per share on revenue grown of 9.38 percent to $1.68 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
