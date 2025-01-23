Whole Foods Market Foundation Promotes Daniel Zoltani to Executive Director

16-year organization veteran brings extensive non-profit leadership and programmatic expertise

Whole Foods Market Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to nourishing people and the planet by helping to advance healthy food access, nutrition and economic opportunities, announced today that it has appointed Daniel Zoltani to Executive Director. Zoltani previously served as Senior Director of Programs, playing an integral part in the consolidation of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet under the umbrella of Whole Foods Market Foundation and driving programmatic strategy.

Zoltani has served as a Foundation Team Member and leader for over 16 years. As Whole Planet's Interim Executive Director and Global Programs Director, he supported the project's international portfolio and was responsible for developing programmatic strategy, expansion and overseeing partner operations in more than 80 countries.

"Whole Foods Market Foundation was built on the strong roots of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet to help foster deep, lasting change in the U.S. and around the world," said Daniel Zoltani, Executive Director of Whole Foods Market Foundation."I'm excited to harness this momentum as we expand our reach and impact, providing access to essential resources that improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability worldwide."

In his new role, Zoltani is committed to honoring the rich legacy and missions of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet, while reimagining the project's unified potential. Consolidating efforts under one Foundation creates a unique opportunity to amplify the impact and create deeper, more comprehensive programs. In 2024, the projects invested $14 million in 39 countries around the world providing essential resources to help build healthy and prosperous communities for the long term.

Prior to joining the Whole Planet team in Austin, Zoltani worked in microfinance at the field level for Grameen Trust, where he supported the planning and implementation of the Grameen Build-Operate-Manage microfinance institutions in Guatemala, Mexico and Colombia. He also spent 5 years based in Chiang Mai, Thailand expanding Whole Planet's Asia/Pacific portfolio. He holds degrees in Economics and International Affairs from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About Whole Foods Market Foundation

Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by helping to advance economic opportunities, nutrition and food access in local and global communities. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the projects of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn.

