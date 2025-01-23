DP World: Celebrating the UN International Day of Clean Energy With Global Port Innovations

As we celebrate the UN International Day of Clean Energy, one thing is clear: clean energy is no longer just a lofty goal - it's a global imperative. Which is why logistics and supply chains, which historically have been responsible for as much as 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions, are stepping up. Ports, the beating hearts of international trade, are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in slashing emissions and embracing renewable energy.

At DP World, this isn't just talk - it's action. The company is rolling out clean energy innovations worldwide, not least in our Americas backyard. Innovations that are already making waves (pun intended). From electric vehicles to solar panels and mangrove reforestation, DP World is proving that you can be green without sacrificing efficiency - or profits.

Ports as Clean Energy Trailblazers

Let's face it: logistics and freight have been major culprits when it comes to emissions, with road freight alone accounting for 53% of trade-related transport emissions. If we're serious about decarbonizing supply chains, we need to electrify fleets, ditch dirty fuels, and power up with renewables.

Take Canada, for example. DP World is deploying Electric Light-Medium Vehicles (E-LMVs) across its facilities, including three already operational at the Prince Rupert Terminal. These vehicles draw power from Canada's 98.5% green energy grid, slashing lifecycle emissions by up to 50% while saving $27,170 per vehicle over their lifetimes. Not bad, right?

But Canada is just one piece of the puzzle. Ports throughout the region are joining the clean energy revolution.

Global Clean Energy Innovations

In Argentina, DP World is leaning heavily into renewables. Starting in September of 2024, 80% of the terminal's energy is now coming from a national wind farm, soon due for the completion of its certification by the International Renewable Energy Certificate (I-REC). This move has cut CO2 emissions by 35.7%, in addition to the solar panels already powering facilities like employee changing rooms.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, DP World is expanding its solar capacity while already using I-REC-certified renewable energy for operations. They've even integrated 10% biodiesel into their fuel mix for equipment like Rubber-Tired Gantries (RTGs) and Internal Terminal Vehicles (ITVs) - a move that's not only eco-friendly but also practical in a country known for its biofuel leadership. They have already invested more than US$16.2 million transitioning their fleet of 22 RTGs to fully electric power, reducing the terminal's diesel consumption by up to 60%.

Chile is fully invested in the movement too. Both the San Antonio and Lirquén terminals have swapped diesel powered cranes for electric ones, running on 100% renewable energy through partnership with Colbún S.A. Incorporating renewable energy has reduced the terminals' emissions by 58% and 40% respectively. Between the two terminals, this is equivalent to removing more than 1,000 combustion vehicles and planting almost 50,000 trees a year.

In the Dominican Republic, it's all about solar. DP World has invested nearly $2 million in solar energy, installing panels with an impressive 1.9 MW capacity to power administrative buildings and warehouses. On top of that, the port uses electric equipment, including 28 forklifts, 11 quay cranes, and 4 Light-Vehicles, reducing fossil fuel reliance while keeping operations humming.

When Clean Energy Meets Nature

Ecuador takes a different approach by blending renewable energy with nature-based solutions. The hydroelectric-powered DP World Posorja terminal is a shining example, but the real star is the Sembrando Vida Project. Over 250,000 mangroves have been planted across 105 hectares, sequestering 50,719 tons of CO2 and benefiting more than 160 direct beneficiaries of fishing groups. The project doesn't just fight climate change - it protects ecosystems and supports the local community.

Not to be outdone, Peru is making bold moves at DP World Callao. 123 solar panels generate 5% of the energy powering electric charging stations, the first terminal in Latin America to operate with this infrastructure. IREC-certified hydroelectric energy supplies 100% of the terminal's electricity. A fleet of 20 ITVs, 12 RTGs, 3 new quay cranes (QCs), 4 pickup trucks and 2 vans is already operational, with 10 of the RTGs already converted from diesel to electric. These efforts have already slashed scope 1 and 2 emissions by 20% between 2023 and 2024, saving more than 11,690 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, showing how renewable energy and electrification can deliver results.

In Suriname, DP World is tapping into the country's 50% hydroelectric energy grid to power electric forklifts, replacing old diesel models. Solar energy is also making an impact, with solar lamps in remote cabins and pinning stations powered by the sun.

Why It Matters

These efforts aren't just feel-good stories - they're critical to meeting global climate goals. From Canada's net-zero by 2050 target to Ecuador's mangrove reforestation, DP World's initiatives show that clean energy isn't just good for the planet - it's good for business.

The logistics industry is poised to benefit from a green logistics market worth $350 billion by 2030. By adopting clean energy solutions across its global operations, DP World is setting the standard for sustainable port operations while helping the world decarbonize.

A Call to Action

Here's the bottom line: clean energy isn't just the future - it's the present. For ports and supply chains, the shift to sustainable practices is no longer optional. Collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and tech innovators is key to accelerating this transition.

At DP World, the proof is in the results. From electric vehicles in Canada to solar panels in Suriname, the company is showing how sustainability and operational excellence go hand in hand.

The International Day of Clean Energy is a reminder of what's possible when innovation meets determination. Ports around the world are proving that clean energy isn't just a dream - it's reality, one electric vehicle, solar panel, and mangrove seedling at a time.

