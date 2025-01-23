Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $626,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, up $179,000, or 40%, compared to net income of $447,000 for the third quarter of 2024.
"Our loan growth momentum continued during the fourth quarter," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "For the year, the loan portfolio increased a record $22.2 million, or 15%. I'm incredibly proud of how effectively our team worked together to fuel the expansion of local businesses."
"Given our incredibly strong capital base," continued Zanco, "we are well positioned to continue our growth as the South Louisiana economy gains momentum."
Loans
Loans totaled $167.1 million at December 31, 2024, up $1.2 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
Change
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
81,097
$
81,433
$
(336)
-
%
Commercial real estate
22,108
22,704
(596)
(3)
Construction and land
32,941
30,310
2,631
9
Multi-family residential
2,570
2,622
(52)
(2)
Total real estate loans
138,716
137,069
1,647
1
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
26,439
26,507
(68)
-
%
Consumer
1,921
2,306
(385)
(17)
Total other loans
28,360
28,813
(453)
(2)
Total loans
$
167,076
$
165,882
$
1,194
1
The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
Change
Commercial real estate
Retail
$
4,005
$
4,154
$
(149)
(3.6)
%
Hospitality
3,460
3,594
(134)
(3.7)
Restaurants
1,091
1,112
(21)
(1.9)
Oilfield services
402
411
(9)
(2.2)
Other non-owner occupied
2,658
2,780
(122)
(4.4)
Other owner occupied
10,492
10,653
(161)
(1.5)
Total commercial real estate
$
22,108
$
22,704
$
(596)
(2.6)
Construction and land
Multi-family residential
$
10,031
$
8,353
$
1,678
20.1
%
Health service facilities
7,139
7,073
66
0.9
Hospitality
2,716
2,716
-
-
Retail
5,106
3,339
1,767
52.9
Other commercial construction and land
4,364
4,846
(482)
(9.9)
Consumer residential construction and land
3,585
3,983
(398)
(10.0)
Total construction and land
$
32,941
$
30,310
$
2,631
8.7
Commercial and industrial
Oilfield services
$
14,823
$
14,010
$
813
5.8
%
Industrial equipment
2,831
3,882
(1,051)
(27.1)
Professional services
3,127
2,910
217
7.5
Other commercial and industrial
5,658
5,705
(47)
(0.8)
Total commercial and industrial loans
$
26,439
$
26,507
$
(68)
(0.3)
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At December 31, 2024, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.8 million, up $214,000, or 13%, from $1.6 million at September 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase in non-accruing residential loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.66% and 0.57% at December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 0.98% and 0.87% of total loans at December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. At December 31 and September 30, 2024, 98% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.
At December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans, compared to $2.4 million, or 1.46% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. A portion of the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments was transferred to the allowance for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $121,000 at December 31, 2024, down $110,000 from September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses, inclusive of the provision for unfunded commitments, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was zero, compared to $337,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $131,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 were primarily related to three commercial lines of credit.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $42.2 million, or 15% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, down $3.5 million, or 8%, compared to September 30, 2024, primarily due to pay-downs and maturities. Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities totaled $4.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to net unrealized losses of $3.4 million at September 30, 2024.
At December 31, 2024 the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $15.2 million and $14.2 million, respectively. These securities are pledged as collateral for public fund deposits. At September 30, 2024, the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $35.3 million and $31.7 million, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank's $20.0 million Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advance was paid off, which released the pledges on securities with total amortized cost and fair value of $21.0 million and $18.0 million, respectively, at September 30, 2024.
Deposits
Total deposits were $185.7 million at December 31, 2024, up $18.2 million, or 11%, from September 30, 2024, largely due to a seasonal increase in public funds. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 90% at December 31, 2024, compared to 99% at September 30, 2024.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
Change
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
28,281
$
27,904
$
377
1
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
48,334
33,751
14,583
43
Money market
10,729
13,372
(2,643)
(20)
Savings
37,639
36,798
841
2
Certificates of deposit
60,691
55,611
5,080
9
Total deposits
$
185,674
$
167,436
$
18,238
11
Total public fund deposits amounted to $35.6 million, or 19% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, compared to $21.0 million, or 13% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, approximately 83% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities and portions of a custodial letter of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.
Capital and Share Repurchases
At December 31 and September 30, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $80.2 million, or 29.0% of total assets, and $81.7 million, or 29.1% of total assets, respectively.
The Company repurchased 120,977 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.70 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 79,400 shares at an average cost per share of $11.75 during the third quarter of 2024. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 187,150 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at December 31, 2024. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through December 31, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,011,850 shares of its common stock, or approximately 19% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.93. At December 31, 2024, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,278,150.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.92%, up six basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.57%, down three basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.57%, down nine basis points from the third quarter of 2024.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, down $60,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Total interest income was down $160,000, or 4%, while total interest expense decreased $100,000, or 9%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. The changes in interest income and interest expense were largely due to the use of interest-earning cash to pay-off of the Bank's $20.0 million BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
167,187
$
2,814
6.70
%
$
161,410
$
2,717
6.70
%
Investment securities(2)
47,764
273
2.30
48,517
255
2.11
Other interest earning assets
36,107
424
4.66
51,142
699
5.45
Total interest-earning assets
$
251,058
$
3,511
5.57
$
261,069
$
3,671
5.60
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits, money market, and
$
85,118
$
394
1.84
%
$
85,164
$
382
1.78
%
Certificates of deposit
57,031
465
3.24
55,910
448
3.19
Total interest-bearing deposits
142,149
859
2.40
141,074
830
2.34
Borrowings
18,663
180
3.85
29,502
309
4.17
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
160,812
$
1,039
2.57
$
170,576
$
1,139
2.66
Net interest-earning assets
$
90,246
$
90,493
Net interest income; average interest rate
$
2,472
3.00
%
$
2,532
2.94
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.92
3.86
(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
(3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income
For the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income totaled $337,000, down $283,000 from $620,000 for the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized as income a $280,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.0 million, down $222,000, or 10%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.
Data processing and communication expense totaled $179,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $59,000, or 25%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decline in this expense was primarily driven by our transition to a new internet provider and a new contract for our loan document management solution.
Professional fees totaled $94,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $57,000, or 38%, from the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2024, professional fees associated with obtaining the BEA Program grant totaled $42,000.
Other noninterest expense totaled $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $92,000, or 36%, from the prior quarter primarily due to declines in loan collection related expenses and lower fraud losses.
About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $276.7 million in assets at December 31, 2024. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
4,076
$
3,625
$
3,654
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
40,219
42,128
15,357
Total cash and cash equivalents
44,295
45,753
19,011
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
28,712
32,196
70,540
Securities held-to-maturity
13,447
13,450
13,461
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
167,076
165,882
144,920
Allowance for loan losses
(2,522)
(2,414)
(2,124)
Loans receivable, net
164,554
163,468
142,796
Accrued interest receivable
851
815
906
Foreclosed assets
194
173
60
Premises and equipment, net
6,085
6,135
6,072
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
1,961
1,939
1,878
Bank-owned life insurance
14,489
14,370
14,026
Other assets
2,109
2,318
2,182
TOTAL ASSETS
$
276,697
$
280,617
$
270,932
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
28,281
$
27,904
$
28,183
Interest-bearing
157,393
139,532
137,439
Total deposits
185,674
167,436
165,622
Borrowings
9,558
29,513
19,378
Other liabilities
1,261
2,001
1,373
TOTAL LIABILITIES
196,493
198,950
186,373
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
43
44
48
Additional paid-in capital
39,561
40,847
45,020
Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans
(5,702)
(5,777)
(6,221)
Retained earnings
49,860
49,234
52,949
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,558)
(2,681)
(7,237)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
80,204
81,667
84,559
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
276,697
$
280,617
$
270,932
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
2,814
$
2,717
$
2,066
$
10,128
$
7,238
Investment securities
273
255
400
1,063
1,643
Other
424
699
137
2,671
780
Total interest income
3,511
3,671
2,603
13,862
9,661
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
859
830
545
3,229
1,637
Borrowings
180
309
114
1,088
319
Total interest expense
1,039
1,139
659
4,317
1,956
Net interest income
2,472
2,532
1,944
9,545
7,705
Provision for credit losses
-
337
128
531
128
Net interest income after provision for
2,472
2,195
1,816
9,014
7,577
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
201
200
201
798
774
Bank-owned life insurance
119
118
109
463
409
Loss on sales of investment securities
-
-
(92)
(5,507)
(92)
Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of
-
-
-
6
-
Federal community development grant
-
280
437
280
437
Other
17
22
17
120
61
Total non-interest income (loss)
337
620
672
(3,840)
1,589
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,227
1,200
1,149
4,830
4,671
Occupancy and equipment
193
193
193
765
802
Data processing and communication
179
238
236
1,349
911
Professional fees
94
151
140
469
486
Directors' fees
116
116
118
461
463
ATM and debit card
17
24
63
141
250
Foreclosed assets, net
7
33
5
74
72
Advertising and marketing
17
31
23
129
100
Franchise and shares tax
21
15
10
67
81
Other
167
259
185
872
743
Total non-interest expense
2,038
2,260
2,122
9,157
8,579
Income (loss) before income tax
771
555
366
(3,983)
587
Income tax expense (benefit)
145
108
59
(894)
61
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
626
$
447
$
307
$
(3,089)
$
526
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.16
$
0.11
$
0.08
$
(0.78)
$
0.12
Diluted
0.16
0.11
0.08
(0.78)
0.12
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
3,511
$
3,671
$
2,603
$
13,862
$
9,661
Total interest expense
1,039
1,139
659
4,317
1,956
Net interest income
2,472
2,532
1,944
9,545
7,705
Provision for credit losses
-
337
128
531
128
Total non-interest income (loss)
337
620
672
(3,840)
1,589
Total non-interest expense
2,038
2,260
2,122
9,157
8,579
Income tax expense (benefit)
145
108
59
(894)
61
Net income (loss)
$
626
$
447
$
307
$
(3,089)
$
526
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total loans
$
167,187
$
161,410
$
140,757
$
155,867
$
135,713
Total interest-earning assets
251,058
261,069
248,673
261,654
252,616
Total assets
272,443
282,440
261,695
281,817
266,693
Total interest-bearing deposits
142,149
141,074
134,181
143,250
136,321
Total interest-bearing liabilities
160,812
170,576
147,197
169,643
146,529
Total deposits
170,991
169,437
165,102
172,092
170,677
Total shareholders' equity
80,988
81,307
82,265
81,480
84,777
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.91
%
0.63
%
0.47
%
(1.10)
%
0.20
%
Return on average equity
3.08
2.18
1.49
(3.79)
0.62
Efficiency ratio
72.54
71.72
81.07
160.51
92.29
Net interest margin(TE)
3.92
3.86
3.12
3.65
3.06
Average equity to average assets
29.73
28.79
31.44
28.91
31.79
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)
45.81
45.71
52.34
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)
28.73
27.43
31.67
Total risk-based capital ratio(1)
47.07
46.97
53.59
NON-FINANCIAL DATA
Total employees (full-time equivalent)
49
48
48
Common shares issued and outstanding,
4,278,150
4,399,127
4,761,326
(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(continued)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$
2,414
$
2,215
$
2,036
$
2,124
$
1,807
CECL adoption impact
-
-
-
-
209
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
110
330
151
667
87
Charge-offs
(28)
(184)
(76)
(392)
(102)
Recoveries
26
53
13
123
123
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(2)
(131)
(63)
(269)
21
Ending balance
$
2,522
$
2,414
$
2,124
$
2,522
$
2,124
Allowance for unfunded
Beginning balance
231
224
280
257
-
CECL adoption impact
-
-
-
-
216
Provision for (reversal of) losses on
(110)
7
(23)
(136)
41
Ending balance
$
121
$
231
$
257
$
121
$
257
Total allowance for credit losses, end of
$
2,643
$
2,645
$
2,381
$
2,643
$
2,381
Total provision for credit losses
-
337
128
531
128
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Non-accruing loans
$
1,567
$
1,423
$
1,967
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
64
15
24
Total non-performing loans
1,631
1,438
1,991
Foreclosed assets
194
173
60
Total non-performing assets
$
1,825
$
1,611
$
2,051
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.98
%
0.87
%
1.37
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.66
0.57
0.76
(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.
For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033
SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.