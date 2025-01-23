BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence grew for the first time in three months in January, but remained in the negative territory suggesting lingering pessimism, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.The flash consumer confidence index for Eurozone rose to -14.2 from -14.5 in December. The reading was in line with economists' forecasts.The corresponding measure for the EU was steady at -13.3 in January after weakening in the previous two months.Both consumer confidence readings remained below their long-term average.The survey data was collected from January 1 to 22.The commission is set to release the final figures for Eurozone consumer confidence on January 30 along with the results of the monthly economic sentiment survey.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX