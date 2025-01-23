Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) -Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mark Romano has been appointed as an independent Director of the Company to replace Jeremy Green who has resigned.

Mr Romano is an accomplished senior executive with over 40 years of experience in technical leadership, program management, and business operations. We thank Mr. Green for his time and work on the Company's Board and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-Pink exchange (OTC Pink: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in.

For further information please contact:

Karim Mecklai, Chief Executive Officer, 416-877-3153

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238206

SOURCE: Elixxer Ltd.