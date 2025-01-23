BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite struggling for direction early on in the session, Swiss stocks gained in strength past noon on Thursday and eventually closed the day's session on a firm note.The mood remained cautious on concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.In Davos, Trump reaffirmed his earlier promises of tax cuts, tariffs on trading partners, and increased energy production. He also urged the Federal Reserve and other major central bank to cut interest rates.The benchmark SMI closed up 57.51 points or 0.47% at 12,265.40, the day's high, after having eased to 12,182.88 around mid morning.Logitech International climbed nearly 3%. Partners Group and Schindler Ps, both gained about 1.65%. Sandoz Group gained 1.3% following a rating upgrade by Baader Europe.Richemont and SIG Group gained 1.2 and 1%, respectively. Kuehne + Nagel, Holcim, Julius Baer, Nestle, Lindt & Spruengli, Novartis, Swiss Re, Lonza Group, UBS Group and Zurich Insurance advanced 0.4 to 1%.VAT Group closed 2.34% down. Sonova drifted down by about 1.2%, while Adecco, Alcon and Geberit ended lower by 0.4 to 0.7%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX