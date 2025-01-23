WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research, published in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, explored the potential connection between sparkling water and weight loss.Researchers at Japan's Tesseikai Neurosurgery Hospital discovered that sparkling bubbles in the fizzy drink might play a surprising role in influencing metabolism and processing sugar in the body.Upon drinking the sparkling water, the carbon dioxide in the beverage enters the blood stream and is converted into bicarbonate by the red blood cells, with the help of a special enzyme called carbonic anhydrase. This process helps the body to process glucose more quickly and effectively.'CO2 in carbonated water may promote weight loss by enhancing glucose uptake and metabolism in red blood cells,' noted physician researcher Akira Takahashi.'However, the amount is so small that it is difficult to expect weight loss effects solely from the CO2 in carbonated water.'The researchers emphasized that along with consumption of sparkling water, following a balanced diet and active lifestyle is crucial for sustainable weight management.'Drinking carbonated water can have some effects on the digestive system, particularly for individuals with sensitive stomachs or pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions,' concluded Takahashi.'Moderation is key to avoiding discomfort while still enjoying the possible metabolic benefits of carbonated water.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX