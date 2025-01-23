DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.37 billion, or $1.49 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $4.007 billion from $4.077 billion last year.Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $4.007 Bln vs. $4.077 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX