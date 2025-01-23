SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $685.7 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $606.2 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $804.7 million or $2.21 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to $1.411 billion from $1.143 billion last year.Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $685.7 Mln. vs. $606.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $1.411 Bln vs. $1.143 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX