WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $733 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $882 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $3.539 billion from $3.680 billion last year.
CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $733 Mln. vs. $882 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.539 Bln vs. $3.680 Bln last year.
