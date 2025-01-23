WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $733 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $882 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $3.539 billion from $3.680 billion last year.CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $733 Mln. vs. $882 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.539 Bln vs. $3.680 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX