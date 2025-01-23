WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) revealed earnings for its full year that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.166 billion, or $8.33 per share. This compares with $1.161 billion, or $8.18 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $2.619 billion from $2.609 billion last year.East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.166 Bln. vs. $1.161 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.33 vs. $8.18 last year. -Revenue: $2.619 Bln vs. $2.609 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX