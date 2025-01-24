BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has significantly increased its stake in Münchener Rück to 7.12 percent of voting rights, according to a recent regulatory filing. This strategic move comes as the reinsurance giant reports its highest-ever profit of over 5 billion euros for the previous fiscal year, surpassing the previous year's figure of 4.6 billion euros. The expanded shareholding consists primarily of direct stock ownership at 7.04 percent, with the remainder in financial instruments. Despite these positive developments, the stock experienced a slight dip of 0.5 percent in XETRA trading, settling at 519.80 euros, though still maintaining considerable distance from its 52-week low of 388.90 euros.

Future Growth Prospects

The reinsurance group maintains an optimistic outlook, projecting an even more impressive profit of approximately 6 billion euros for the current fiscal year. This confidence is bolstered by strong performance across multiple business segments, including property-casualty reinsurance and life reinsurance operations. Shareholders can anticipate increased returns, with analysts forecasting a dividend rise to 16.54 euros per share, up from 15.00 euros. Market analysts remain bullish on the stock's potential, setting an average price target of 532.75 euros.

