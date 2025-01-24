Commerzbank's stock continues its impressive upward trajectory, largely driven by persistent takeover speculation involving Italian banking giant UniCredit. The shares recently climbed 1.6% to €18.07, approaching their 52-week high of €18.15, with trading volumes exceeding 4 million shares, reflecting heightened investor interest. This remarkable performance represents a 43% increase from February's low of €10.15. The bank's operational strength is evident in its latest quarterly results, posting earnings per share of €0.54 and revenue growth of 9.86% to €6.44 billion. Adding to investor confidence, the bank recently completed a €600 million share buyback program and plans to increase its dividend to €0.537 per share.
Analyst Outlook Remains Positive
Market experts maintain an optimistic stance on Commerzbank's prospects, projecting earnings per share of €2.10 for the full year. The bank's robust performance benefits from improved capital market conditions and overall stabilization in the European banking sector. The upcoming quarterly results presentation in mid-February is anticipated to provide further momentum for the stock's trajectory.
