NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday that its chief executive officer, James Dimon, received an annual compensation of $39.00 million in 2024, an increase of 8.3% from last year's $36.00 million.
The annual compensation for 2024 reflects Dimon's stewardship of the Firm, with growth across all of its market-leading lines of business, record financial results and a fortress balance sheet, and continues to demonstrate strong pay-for-performance alignment, the company said in the filing.
According to the company, Dimon's total compensation included an annual base salary of $1.50 million and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $37.50 million. $5 million of the variable incentive compensation will be delivered in cash and the remaining $32.50 million will be delivered in the form of at-risk Performance Share Units or 'PSUs'. PSUs tie 100% of Dimon's annual equity-based compensation to ongoing performance metrics, representing 87% of his total variable incentive compensation.
Separately, Dimon and his family plan to sell approximately 1 million shares of their JPMorgan stock holdings for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes. After the contemplated sales, Dimon will continue to have a significant stake in the company, with he and his family currently holding approximately 7.5 million shares. He also continues to have unvested Performance.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News