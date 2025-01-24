BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger received a 2024 total compensation that was about 30 percent higher than the prior year.Robert Iger received a total compensation of $41.11 million, including base salary, stock awards and incentives in 2024, compared to the $31.59 million he received in 2023, and $14.998 million he got in 2022.The total compensation received by Robert Iger in 2024 includes $1.00 million as base salary, $18.25 million as stock awards, option awards of $12.00 million, non-Equity incentive plan compensation of $7.22 million and all other compensations of $2.15 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX