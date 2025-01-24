Anzeige
WKN: A2AJSS | ISIN: NL0011832811 | Ticker-Symbol: 5FF
24.01.2025
ForFarmers N.V.: Marijke Folkers - in 't Hout appointed as chairman of Supervisory Board ForFarmers

Persbericht

Lochem, 24 januari 2025

Marijke Folkers - in 't Hout appointed as chairman of Supervisory Board ForFarmers

The Supervisory Board of ForFarmers N.V. has nominated Marijke Folkers - in 't Hout as chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Members' Council of Cooperative FromFarmers U.A. has agreed to this, meaning that Marijke Folkers will succeed Jan van Nieuwenhuizen in this role after the General Meeting on 17 April 2025. Jan van Nieuwenhuizen recently decided not to make himself available for another term.

Marijke Folkers joined the Supervisory Board in 2022. She is the owner of agricultural, poultry and pig farming company Mevar Meeden and a former head of procurement at Nedmag Industries Mining and Manufacturing, she was nominated for appointment because of her experience in the agricultural sector, which she also gained as chairperson of the supervisory board of Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.
'I am grateful for the trust placed in me by my colleagues on the Supervisory Board and the Members' Council of Cooperative FromFarmers. I look forward to further contributing to the company's ambitions as chairman of the Supervisory Board,' said Marijke Folkers.

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, current chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'I am very pleased that from the Supervisory Board we have been able to nominate an excellent candidate who, with her knowledge and experience, can make a good contribution to the further implementation of ForFarmers' strategy.'

Walter Gerritsen, chairman Cooperative FromFarmers: 'We are delighted that Marijke Folkers has been appointed as chairman of the Supervisory Board and that the Cooperative has agreed to this nomination. We have every confidence in the future.'

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen will continue in the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board until and including the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 17 April 2025, at which point he will hand over that role to Marijke Folkers.


Note to editors / For more information:
ForFarmers, Ilse Niehof-Duivelshof, +31 (0) 573 288800

Profile of ForFarmers
ForFarmers N.V.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements that relate, among other things, to ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as 'intends', 'expects', 'takes into account', 'aims at', 'has the plan', 'estimates' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.



