BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a provider of water and waste water services, Friday said it is on track to deliver full-year results in line with its expectations.The company also noted that its Board has approved the dividend policy for the period April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2030. Based on the fiscal 24/25 dividend of 121.71p, as guided, the dividend for fiscal 25/26 is expected to be 126.02p.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX