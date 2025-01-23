LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach ("F&M" or the "Bank") (OTCQX: FMBL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"Profitable operations were achieved for both the fourth quarter and full 2024 year, demonstrating the Bank's financial strength, resilience to the challenging external banking environment, and dedication to prudent financial management," said W. Henry Walker, Chief Executive Officer of F&M Bank. "At year-end, the Bank's balance sheet remained strong, with all capital ratios far exceeding regulatory requirements.

"During the fourth quarter, the Board and management team took decisive action to enhance F&M's future operating performance by selling low-yielding fixed-rate securities and deploying the proceeds into higher-earnings securities. Despite a one-time impact on 2024 earnings, the sale is expected to facilitate growth in net interest margin (NIM), return on assets (ROA), and net income."

Daniel Walker, F&M's Executive Chairman, added, "The decision to reposition F&M's balance sheet, in addition to enhancing future operating performance, will benefit all of our stakeholders, including better aligning the Bank to meet the increasing lending needs of new and existing clients throughout the region."

Operating Results

For the fourth quarter of 2024, total interest and dividend income amounted to $108.9 million versus $108.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total interest and dividend income for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased to $439.8 million from $415.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.5 million, compared with $45.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $202.6 million, versus $152.5 million last year.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 remained unchanged at $62.3 million. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $237.2 million, compared with $263.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

F&M's net interest margin was 2.14% for the 2024 fourth quarter, versus 2.08% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.00% for the full 2024 year, compared with 2.21% in 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $600 thousand, compared to no net provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank recorded a recapture of provision for credit losses of $6.6 million for the 2024 year, compared with a $3.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses for the same period in 2023.

Total non-interest income was $(3.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with non-interest income of $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to the Bank's investment securities portfolio repositioning in December 2024.

The Bank sold $136 million of qualified held-to-maturity securities and $65 million of available-for-sale securities consisting of lower-yielding securities resulting in a pre-tax loss of $10.1 million. The securities sold had an average yield of 2.24%. The Bank deployed the net proceeds into $200 million of higher-yielding short-term securities with an average yield of 4.31%. F&M anticipates that the transaction will be accretive to earnings, net interest margin and return on assets in future periods. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased to $19.6 million from $16.4 million in 2023.

Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $51.5 million, compared with $49.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $200.0 million, compared with $201.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $4.0 million, or $32.18 per diluted share, compared with $12.8 million, or $101.61 per diluted share for the 2023 fourth quarter. The Bank's full year 2024 net income was $44.9 million, or $358.63 per diluted share, compared with $70.0 million, or $553.79 per diluted share, last year.

Balance Sheet

Gross loans were $6.47 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared with $6.76 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank's allowance for loan losses totaled $96.6 million, or 1.50% of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2024, compared with $97.9 million, or 1.45% of loans held-for-investment, at December 31, 2023.

The Bank's total deposits rose to $8.77 billion at December 31, 2024, from $8.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 33.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

Securities sold under repurchase agreements increased to $991.9 million at December 31, 2024, from $909.4 million at December 31, 2023. Borrowings were $500.0 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $500.0 million from $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total assets at December 31, 2024, were $11.69 billion, compared with $12.04 billion at December 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $1.37 billion at December 31, 2024, up from $1.35 billion at December 31, 2023.

Capital

Capital ratios are the foundation of safety in all banks, and F&M continues to exceed most national and regional banks in this area, as well as exceeding regulatory capital requirements to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 18.77%; its tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 17.52%, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 17.52%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.42%, as of December 31, 2024. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a "well-capitalized" bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank repurchased 3,066 shares of its common stock for $15.4 million on the open market at an average repurchase price of $5,017.85 per share. Under the stock purchase program, the Bank may purchase shares of its common stock through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions, in each case, subject to applicable requirements and laws. To the extent the Bank repurchases shares, the number of shares repurchased and the timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, regulatory requirements, general business conditions and other factors. The Bank may choose to modify, suspend or discontinue such proposed purchases at any time and anticipates that any such repurchases will be funded from existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares in any particular period.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 27 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, improved operating performance, and improvements in NIM, ROA and net income, that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations include fluctuation in market rates of interest, loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in national and economic conditions, including conditions in the Bank's specific market areas, among others. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Bank does not intend to update such statements except as required by law.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 75,021 $ 76,432 $ 300,274 $ 299,723 Investment securities 19,034 20,895 79,653 87,511 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 459 443 1,914 1,672 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 14,341 10,199 57,914 26,615 Total interest and dividend income 108,855 107,969 439,755 415,521 Interest expense: Deposits 30,439 24,978 119,006 81,556 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 8,735 9,287 37,611 31,499 Borrowings 7,375 11,414 45,942 39,398 Total interest expense 46,549 45,679 202,559 152,453 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 62,306 62,290 237,196 263,068 Provision for credit losses Loans 600 1,100 (2,500 ) (700 ) Investment securities - - - 100 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments - (1,100 ) (4,100 ) (3,000 ) Total provision for credit losses 600 - (6,600 ) (3,600 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,706 62,290 243,796 266,668 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,971 1,818 7,541 6,971 Other real estate owned income 1,318 - 1,318 - Loss on sale of securities (10,141 ) - (10,141 ) - Card income 187 315 852 1,272 Other income 2,886 2,018 20,000 8,204 Total non-interest income (3,779 ) 4,151 19,570 16,447 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 31,878 26,881 123,306 120,419 FDIC and other insurance expense 2,093 3,249 10,110 9,172 Occupancy expense 3,979 4,071 15,835 15,712 Software and equipment expense 4,475 4,471 17,662 16,025 Other real estate owned expense 38 - 370 - Professional and legal services 1,800 2,524 10,595 8,121 Marketing expense 1,871 1,485 4,728 7,730 Other expense 5,411 7,080 17,364 24,004 Total non-interest expense 51,545 49,761 199,970 201,183 Income before income tax expense 6,382 16,680 63,396 81,932 Income tax expense 2,386 3,832 18,518 11,925 Net income $ 3,996 $ 12,848 $ 44,878 $ 70,007 Basic earnings per common share $ 32.46 $ 104.34 $ 365.52 $ 568.23 Diluted earnings per common share $ 32.18 $ 101.61 $ 358.63 $ 553.79 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 123,121 123,135 122,778 123,202 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 124,178 126,446 125,138 126,413

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 72,319 $ 74,595 Interest-bearing balances 976,039 548,874 Total cash and due from banks 1,048,358 623,469 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 281,219 115,883 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,687,417 4,301,060 Loans held for sale 1,132 - Gross loans 6,467,991 6,756,207 Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (8,811 ) (11,469 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (96,585 ) (97,900 ) Loans, net 6,362,595 6,646,838 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 22,472 22,798 Bank premises and equipment, net 118,474 125,929 Deferred tax assets, net 42,427 45,723 Other assets 125,975 154,154 Total assets $ 11,690,069 $ 12,035,854 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,908,598 $ 2,880,315 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,047,524 2,069,275 Savings and money market savings 2,784,678 2,661,312 Time deposits 1,028,793 1,059,166 Total deposits 8,769,593 8,670,068 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 991,869 909,376 Borrowings 500,000 1,000,000 Other liabilities 59,724 104,965 Total liabilities 10,321,186 10,684,409 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 shares; 122,728 and 123,135 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,455 2,463 Additional paid-in capital 169,136 184,483 Retained earnings 1,199,221 1,169,759 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,929 ) (5,260 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,368,883 1,351,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,690,069 $ 12,035,854

