Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JJ4U | ISIN: LU0633102719 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SO
Tradegate
24.01.25
10:23 Uhr
2,753 Euro
-0,036
-1,29 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6822,76011:01
2,6792,75510:38
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 01:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samsonite International S.A. Announces Change of Corporate Name to Samsonite Group S.A.

Finanznachrichten News

New corporate name better reflects portfolio of customer-centric, iconic brands

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite International S.A. ("Samsonite" or "the Company", together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "the Group"; SEHK stock code: 1910), a leader in the global lifestyle bag industry and the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company, announced that its shareholders approved changing the Company's name to Samsonite Group S.A. at an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday, January 23, 2025. Samsonite's stock code on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains unchanged.

"We believe our new name - Samsonite Group - better reflects the Company's portfolio of customer-centric, iconic brands, led by our trio of market-leading core brands Samsonite®, the top-ranked global luggage brand trusted around the world and synonymous with luggage; Tumi®, a performance luxury brand known for its premium quality, technical innovation and exceptional functionality with significant opportunity to grow sales in underpenetrated markets, especially in Asia and Europe; and the youthful and vibrant American Tourister® with quality product offerings at accessible price points," said Mr. Kyle Gendreau, Chief Executive Officer.

"Along with complementary brands, including Gregory®, Lipault® and Hartmann®, all with distinct DNA and serving unique market segments, we are poised to continue meeting the travel and non-travel bag needs of a wide range of customers worldwide. We believe the new name communicates a more defined corporate identity that reflects our progress toward becoming the most sustainable lifestyle bag and travel luggage company in the world as we continue to enhance our leadership position in an attractive and growing industry."

About Samsonite
With a heritage dating back more than 110 years, Samsonite Group S.A. ("Samsonite" or the "Company", together with its consolidated subsidiaries the "Group"), is a leader in the global lifestyle bag industry and is the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company. The Group is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags and travel accessories throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite®, Tumi®, American Tourister®, Gregory®, High Sierra®, Kamiliant®, Lipault® and Hartmann® brand names as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

For more information, please contact:

United States:

Samsonite Group S.A.

Tel: +1 508 851 1586

Hong Kong:

Samsonite Group S.A. - Hong Kong Branch

Tel: +852 2422 2611

Alvin Concepcion

Email:

[email protected]

William Yue

Email:

[email protected]

Helena Sau

Email:

[email protected]




United States - Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Tel: +1 212 355 4449

Michael Freitag / Tim Ragones / Ed Trissel

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Samsonite

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.