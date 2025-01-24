Samsonite International S.A. Announces Change of Corporate Name to Samsonite Group S.A.

New corporate name better reflects portfolio of customer-centric, iconic brands

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite International S.A. ("Samsonite" or "the Company", together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "the Group"; SEHK stock code: 1910), a leader in the global lifestyle bag industry and the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company, announced that its shareholders approved changing the Company's name to Samsonite Group S.A. at an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday, January 23, 2025. Samsonite's stock code on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains unchanged.

"We believe our new name - Samsonite Group - better reflects the Company's portfolio of customer-centric, iconic brands, led by our trio of market-leading core brands Samsonite®, the top-ranked global luggage brand trusted around the world and synonymous with luggage; Tumi®, a performance luxury brand known for its premium quality, technical innovation and exceptional functionality with significant opportunity to grow sales in underpenetrated markets, especially in Asia and Europe; and the youthful and vibrant American Tourister® with quality product offerings at accessible price points," said Mr. Kyle Gendreau, Chief Executive Officer.

"Along with complementary brands, including Gregory®, Lipault® and Hartmann®, all with distinct DNA and serving unique market segments, we are poised to continue meeting the travel and non-travel bag needs of a wide range of customers worldwide. We believe the new name communicates a more defined corporate identity that reflects our progress toward becoming the most sustainable lifestyle bag and travel luggage company in the world as we continue to enhance our leadership position in an attractive and growing industry."

With a heritage dating back more than 110 years, Samsonite Group S.A. ("Samsonite" or the "Company", together with its consolidated subsidiaries the "Group"), is a leader in the global lifestyle bag industry and is the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company. The Group is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags and travel accessories throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite®, Tumi®, American Tourister®, Gregory®, High Sierra®, Kamiliant®, Lipault® and Hartmann® brand names as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

