Freemelt Holding AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Freemelt Holding AB (publ)

At the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") in Freemelt Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") on Friday 24 January 2025, the following resolutions were adopted:

Resolution on amendment to the articles of association

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on an amendment to the articles of association with respect to the limits on the Company's share capital and number of shares (§§ 4 and 5) as set out below.

The share capital must be a minimum of SEK 6,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 24,000,000. The number of shares shall be a minimum of 120,000,000 and a maximum of 480,000,000. All shares are of the same class.

The share capital must be a minimum of SEK 24,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 48,000,000. The number of shares shall be a minimum of 480,000,000 and a maximum of 960,000,000. All shares are of the same class.

The share capital must be a minimum of SEK 24,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 96,000,000. The number of shares shall be a minimum of 480,000,000 and a maximum of 1,920,000,000. All shares are of the same class.

The share capital must be a minimum of SEK 96,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 384,000,000. The number of shares shall be a minimum of 1,920,000,000 and a maximum of 7,680,000,000. All shares are of the same class.

The EGM further resolved to authorise the board of directors to submit for registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the articles of association which limits for the minimum and maximum number of shares and share capital in the Company are compatible with the total number of shares and share capital in the Company after the board of directors has resolved on a new issue of shares and warrants with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders on the basis of the issue authorisation as set out below (including any related issues of shares and warrants with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, which may be carried out in order to fulfill the Company's commitment to pay guarantee commission in the form of shares and warrants in accordance with the aforementioned rights issue).

The EGM further resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the board of directors shall have its seat in the municipality of Gothenburg.

Resolution on issue authorisation

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions, during the period until the next annual general meeting, resolve on issues of new shares and/or warrants, with or without preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders. The Company's share capital and number of shares may, by virtue of the authorisation, be increased with an amount and number that falls within the limits of the, at any time registered, or by the general meeting adopted, articles of association. New issues may be made against cash payment, in kind and/or through set-off, or otherwise be subject to conditions.

As previously communicated, the board of directors intends to resolve on a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 100 million on or around 27 January 2025.

About Us

Founded in 2017 by a team of experienced engineers, Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Freemelt primarily serves companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe and the U.S., helping them innovate and improve production efficiency. Freemelt's modular printers, designed for industrial applications, support complex geometries and high-performance materials, such as tungsten for defense and energy applications and titanium for medical implants. Backed by strategic investors, Freemelt is well-positioned for continued growth as it advances into the next phase of commercialization. Read more at www.freemelt.com