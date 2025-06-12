Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt receives order for Freemelt ONE from the Swedish defense industry

Freemelt has received an order from a customer within the Swedish defense industry for the research machine Freemelt ONE. The machine will be used in materials research and development related to defense applications. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 4,2 M, with expected delivery in Q2 2025.

The customer conducts research across multiple domains to enhance security and readiness. The defense industry is under significant pressure to scale up production, modernize capabilities, and reduce reliance on subcontractors for components of critical systems. Warfare is evolving rapidly with advanced technologies, requiring new types of materials with improved performance. This order further strengthens Freemelt's position within the defense industry.

"The geopolitical landscape is rapidly changing, driving an urgent need for new materials, technologies, and advanced manufacturing methods to support the modernization and strengthening of Europe's defense capabilities. Additive manufacturing (3D printing) can play a critical role in this transformation, and we are experiencing growing interest and demand in our technology from the defense sector," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

