Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: A2JL0A | ISIN: SE0011167170
Frankfurt
19.02.26 | 08:06
0,099 Euro
+0,61 % +0,001
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 08:15 Uhr
Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Holding AB (publ) - Q4 Interim report and Full year 2025

Executive summary

Yearly sales growth of 172%
Freemelt grew significantly during the year with sales totaling 54.5 MSEK compared to 20.0 MSEK the previous year. During the fourth quarter, sales grew 91% vs the same quarter previous year.

The market for metal AM is expected to reach EUR 15 billion by 2032
The market for metal AM is expected to grow by more than 18% annually (CAGR) and Apple's announcement to manufacture the Apple Watch using PBF technology is one example of the transformation underway.

Freemelt established in Asia
Freemelt entered a strategic collaboration with Jiuli in China and delivered an eMELT during the quarter, an important step to deepen and further develop the collaboration. Additionally, a Freemelt ONE was delivered during the year to the Korea Institute of Material Science.

Strengthened position within all focus areas
In 2025, Freemelt has strengthened it's position within medtech, energy and defence and increased the install base by 40% to a total of 40 machines. A large part of sales is still within academia, however Freemelt is driving development towards industrial applications.

Consolidated key figures

KSEK Oct-Dec 2025Oct-Dec 2024Full year 2025Full year 2024
Net sales 15 5608 15054 54920 025
Operating result -26 014-22 561-91 978-90 896
Operating result % (YoY)-15%
-1%
Result after financial items -25 753-21 912-91 190-89 954
Balance sheet total 206 225223 308206 225223 308
Equity ratio92%90%92%90%
Cash flow for the period-13 121-9 27915 543-17 538
Orderbook11 51412 38811 51412 388
Order intake890n/a60 068n/a

The full report is available as an attached PDF and at Freemelt's website: https://freemelt.com/investors/financial-reports/

Freemelt will host a live webcast and Q&A on February 19 at 11:30 am CET. The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/freemelt/q4-2025/

You can submit your questions in advance or ask them live during the webcast. The recording will be available afterward.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO
daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com
070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor
Eminova Fondkomission AB
adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.
Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.
Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.
The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

This information is information that Freemelt Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 08:15 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
