Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Holding AB (publ) - Q4 Interim report and Full year 2025

Executive summary
Yearly sales growth of 172%
Freemelt grew significantly during the year with sales totaling 54.5 MSEK compared to 20.0 MSEK the previous year. During the fourth quarter, sales grew 91% vs the same quarter previous year.
The market for metal AM is expected to reach EUR 15 billion by 2032
The market for metal AM is expected to grow by more than 18% annually (CAGR) and Apple's announcement to manufacture the Apple Watch using PBF technology is one example of the transformation underway.
Freemelt established in Asia
Freemelt entered a strategic collaboration with Jiuli in China and delivered an eMELT during the quarter, an important step to deepen and further develop the collaboration. Additionally, a Freemelt ONE was delivered during the year to the Korea Institute of Material Science.
Strengthened position within all focus areas
In 2025, Freemelt has strengthened it's position within medtech, energy and defence and increased the install base by 40% to a total of 40 machines. A large part of sales is still within academia, however Freemelt is driving development towards industrial applications.
Consolidated key figures
|KSEK
|Oct-Dec 2025
|Oct-Dec 2024
|Full year 2025
|Full year 2024
|Net sales
|15 560
|8 150
|54 549
|20 025
|Operating result
|-26 014
|-22 561
|-91 978
|-90 896
|Operating result % (YoY)
|-15%
|-1%
|Result after financial items
|-25 753
|-21 912
|-91 190
|-89 954
|Balance sheet total
|206 225
|223 308
|206 225
|223 308
|Equity ratio
|92%
|90%
|92%
|90%
|Cash flow for the period
|-13 121
|-9 279
|15 543
|-17 538
|Orderbook
|11 514
|12 388
|11 514
|12 388
|Order intake
|890
|n/a
|60 068
|n/a
Contacts
Daniel Gidlund, CEO
daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com
070-246 45 01
Certified Advisor
Eminova Fondkomission AB
adviser@eminova.se
About Us
Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.
Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.
Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.
The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com
This information is information that Freemelt Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 08:15 CET.