Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt supplying key technology for UKAEA's fusion research

Freemelt has received an additional project order from the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). The project order concerns advanced application testing, where UKAEA seeks access to Freemelt's latest expertise at the intersection of additive manufacturing and fusion technology. Freemelt has provided technology supporting UKAEA's research since 2023 and completed several projects, and in March 2025 UKAEA purchased the industrial system e-MELT.

"Our long-term focus on fusion has given us a strong position in the field, and the continued trust from UKAEA confirms that we are a key supplier in developing the next generation of materials and manufacturing processes. This new project demonstrates that we deliver the value demanded by the fusion ecosystem", says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

UKAEA is the UK's national laboratory for fusion research and one of the world's leading organizations in the development of future fusion energy. The authority is involved in several global research initiatives including STEP Fusion, a world-leading program led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of UKAEA Group. The STEP program will build a prototype fusion power plant that will generate net energy from fusion and stimulate an industry that will help prove its commercial viability.

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com