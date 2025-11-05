Freemelt Holding AB: CEO, CFO and CTO subscribe to employee stock options, and the Chairman of the Board subscribe to options and qualified employee stock options

Following the decision at the general meeting on Oct 8, 2025, Freemelt has established a long-term incentive scheme by issuing 9,945,529 employee stock options ("Incitamentsprogram E 2025/2028"). CEO, CFO and CTO subscribe to 9,945,529 employee stock options. The employee stock options have been issued without consideration.

Furthermore, following the decision at the general meeting on Oct 8, 2025, Freemelt has established a long-term incentive program by issuing 866,000 so-called qualified employee stock options ("Incitamentsprogram C 2025/2028") and issuing 77,778 options ("Incitamentsprogram D 2025/2028"). The Chairman of the Board subscribes to all issued qualified employee stock options and all options. The qualified employee stock options have been issued without consideration, whereas the options have been acquired at a fair market price.

The conversion to shares will happen through a so-called "net exercise", which means the actual dilution as a consequence of the incentive programs will be lower than what is indicated by its nominal size. Exact dilution will depend on the share price at the conversion date when the programs mature in year 2028. Without "net exercise", the maximum number of new shares would be 10,889,307 at full subscription, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 5.5% based on the number of shares after full subscription.

No options remain in the incentive schemes after subscription as set out above.

Stiftelsen Industrifonden, supported by the company's larger shareholders Coeli, Bengt Julander and Carlbergssjön, considers together with the Board of Directors that the incentive programs are advantageous for the group and the company's shareholders.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com