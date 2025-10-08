Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A2JL0A | ISIN: SE0011167170
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 08:07
0,154 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 13:50 Uhr
Freemelt Holding AB: Press release from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Freemelt Holding AB (publ) held October 8, 2025

This English version is a translation of the Swedish original. The Swedish text is the binding version and shall prevail in the event of any discrepancies.

The extraordinary general meeting of Freemelt Holding AB (publ) was held today on October 8, 2025. Below is a summary of what was resolved during the meeting. All decisions were unanimous.

Resolution to implement an incentive scheme for key employees and issuing warrants in connection therewith

The extraordinary general meeting unanimously resolved, with sufficient majority, to establish a long-term incentive scheme for certain key employees in the Company and its subsidiaries through the issuance of a maximum of 9,945,529 warrants within the framework of "Incitamnetsprogram E 2025/2028" increasing the Company's share capital when fully exercised by not more than SEK 497,276.45 (calculated on a quota value of SEK 0.05). The warrants are issued to enable the incentive scheme as proposed by the Board in the notice to the general meeting. Terms were decided in accordance with the Board's proposal as made available in the notice and on the Company's website.

Resolution to implement an incentive scheme for the Board and issuing warrants in connection therewith

The extraordinary general meeting unanimously resolved, with sufficient majority, to establish a long-term incentive scheme for the Board of the Company and its subsidiaries through the issuance of a maximum of 943,778 options within the framework of "Incentive Program C 2025/2028" and "Incentive Program D 2025/2028" increasing the Company's share capital when fully exercised by not more than SEK 47,188.90 (calculated on a quota value of SEK 0.05). The warrants are issued to enable the incentive scheme as proposed by the Board in the notice to the general meeting. Terms were decided in accordance with the Stiftelsen Industrifonden's proposal as made available in the notice and on the Company's website.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO
daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com
070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor
Eminova Fondkomission AB
adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.
Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.
Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.
The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
