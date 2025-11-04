Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Holding AB (publ) publishes the Interim report for Q3 2025

Executive summary



Order intake remains strong following second-quarter breakthrough

In Q3, order intake remained strong, building on the breakthrough achieved in Q2. Closed orders totaling SEK 19 million were mainly driven by two industrial machine orders and one research machine order, which also resulted in an all-time high order book at SEK 23 million by quarter end.



Continued strong revenue growth

Net sales for the quarter increased by 96% YoY and amounted to SEK 17 million (SEK 39 million YTD, corresponding to an increase of 228% compared with the same period last year). The installed base now comprises 40 machines, representing a 48% increase over the past twelve months.



First machine order from Jiuli in China

During the quarter, Freemelt received its first order from Jiuli in China for the industrial machine eMELT. Freemelt has, since May, a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiuli.



Production fully outsourced to Scanfil

As of October 1st, all production of Freemelt's machines is outsourced to Scanfil. This strengthens scalability, reduces supply chain vulnerability, and frees up resources for innovation and customer support.

Key figures Q3 2025

KSEK Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Full year 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024











Orderbook 23,377 11,930 23,377 11,930 12,388 Order intake 18,524 n/a 60,577 n/a n/a Net sales 16,988 8,650 38,989 11,875 20,025 Operating result -21,352 -18,157 -65,964 -68,336 -90,896 Operating result % (YoY) -18%

+3%



Result after financial items -21,171 -17,972 -65,437 -68,043 -89,954 Balance sheet total 235,976 242,684 235,976 242,684 223,308 Equity ratio 91% 92% 91% 92% 90% Cash flow -8,876 -21,330 28,664 -8,258 -17,538

The full report is available as an attached PDF and at Freemelt's website: https://freemelt.com/investors/financial-reports/



Freemelt will host a live webcast and Q&A on November 4 at 11:30 am CET. The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/freemelt/q3-2025/

You can send your questions in advance through the link. The recording will be available afterward.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

This information is information that Freemelt Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-04 08:00 CET.