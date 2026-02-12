Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
FREEMELT HOLDING AB
12.02.26 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 09:30 Uhr
Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt takes further steps in its long-term fusion strategy

Freemelt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Novatron Fusion Group (NFG) regarding collaboration on manufacturing methods for fusion reactors. Through this MoU, Freemelt further intensifies its fusion-related activities in the Nordic market.

Freemelt has established a strong position within fusion and is deeply engaged in the European fusion ecosystem centered around ITER. The company is currently leading a feasibility study for Fusion for Energy (F4E), the EU organization responsible for Europe's contribution to ITER, with the objective of qualifying tungsten as a material and conducting application testing for fusion-related use cases.

As early as 2023, Freemelt initiated a collaboration with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). Following successful projects in material studies and application development, UKAEA has acquired Freemelt's industrial eMELT® machine for continued development of tungsten components. This work forms part of Freemelt's long-term commitment to enabling advanced manufacturing for future energy systems.

NFG is the only private fusion initiative in the Nordic region. In 2025, NFG also entered into a collaboration with Fusion for Energy (F4E), focusing on knowledge exchange, strengthening collaboration between public and private stakeholders, and enhancing Europe's competitiveness in fusion energy.

"Fusion is a strategic focus area for Freemelt. Through this MoU with NFG, we aim to contribute to the development of Nordic fusion as a future clean energy source, while strengthening the Swedish and Nordic high-technology ecosystem," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

"Our collaboration with Freemelt and their expertise in tungsten helps propel us forward in our work to realize fusion energy. We enter this partnership with strong momentum and a shared belief in what we can achieve together - a clear step forward in building a robust Nordic fusion ecosystem," says Philip von Segebaden, Head of Partnerships at Novatron Fusion Group.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO
daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com
070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor
Eminova Fondkomission AB
adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.
Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.
Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.
The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
