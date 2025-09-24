Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt expands into China with first order from Jiuli

Freemelt has received an order for the industrial machine, eMELT, from Jiuli. The order is strategically important, marking the company's first industrial machine delivery to the Chinese market, to demonstrate Freemelt's metal AM technology. The order value is approximately SEK 5 million with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

The eMELT-iD machine, ordered at a discounted price, represents an important step in strengthening the collaboration with the industrial company, Jiuli, and addressing the Chinese market, with initial focus on energy and MedTech applications. In May 2025, Freemelt entered into a strategic agreement with Jiuli, providing the company with local presence, technical expertise, and established business relationships.

The Chinese market for metal AM (Additive manufacturing) is developing rapidly and is projected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 21% between 2024 and 20301. Driven by increased investments in research and development, China has already entered industrial serial production across several sectors, including energy and MedTech. In 2023, China accounted for 11.9%1 of the global market for metal AM and is expected to become the world's largest single market.

"We are pleased that our collaboration with Jiuli has already led to a machine order. This installation enables us to demonstrate the capabilities of our advanced E-PBF (Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion) technology and strengthens our presence in one of the world's fastest-growing metal AM markets," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt AB.

1. ORIZON Grand View Research

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/3d-printing-metal-market/china

