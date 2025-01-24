WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has ordered to revoke a Biden-era Executive Order that he says 'hinders AI innovation and imposes onerous and unnecessary government control over the development of AI.'An Executive Order issued by former President Joe Biden established unnecessarily burdensome requirements for companies developing and deploying Artificial Intelligence that would stifle private sector innovation, according to Trump.An executive order signed by Trump Thursday calls for departments and agencies to revise or rescind all policies, directives, regulations, orders, and other actions taken under the Biden AI order that are inconsistent with enhancing America's leadership in AI.The order directs the development of an AI Action Plan to sustain and enhance America's AI dominance, led by the Assistant to the President for Science & Technology, the White House AI & Crypto Czar, and the National Security Advisor.It also directs the White House to revise and reissue OMB AI memoranda to departments and agencies on the Government's acquisition and governance of AI to ensure that harmful barriers to America's AI leadership are eliminated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX