WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order establishing the Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to strengthen U.S. leadership in digital finance and to establish regulatory clarity for digital financial technology.The Working Group will be tasked with developing a Federal regulatory framework governing digital assets, including stablecoins, and evaluating the creation of a strategic national digital assets stockpile.The panel will be chaired by the White House AI & Crypto Czar and include the Secretary of the Treasury, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the heads of other relevant departments and agencies.The White House AI & Crypto Czar will engage leading experts in digital assets and digital markets to ensure that the actions of the Working Group are informed by expertise beyond the Government.The Executive Order directs departments and agencies with identifying and making recommendations to the Working Group on any regulations and other agency actions affecting the digital assets sector that requires to be rescinded or modified.The Order prohibits agencies from undertaking any action to establish, issue, or promote central bank digital currencies.The White House said that President Trump is fulfilling his promise to make the United States the 'crypto capital of the planet.'He will 'help make the United States the center of digital financial technology innovation by halting aggressive enforcement actions and regulatory overreach that have stifled crypto innovation under previous administrations'.