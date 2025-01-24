HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices decreased for the fifth straight month in December, though at a slower pace compared to the previous months, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in December.The producer price index dropped 0.8 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 1.5 percent fall in November.The fall in the producer prices was particularly caused by lower prices of electricity, oil products, and chemicals and chemical products compared with last year, the agency said.On the other hand, the decrease in prices was curbed especially by the increase in prices of pulp, timber, and precious metals.Domestic producer prices dropped 2.1 percent annually, while those of export products rose by 0.9 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December versus a 0.3 percent rebound a month ago.Data also showed that export prices climbed 0.9 percent from last year, while import prices were 2.2 percent lower.The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups stood at 8.1 percent in December, the same as in the previous three months.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.The number of unemployed people was 226,000 in December compared to 199,000 a year ago.The index of wage and salary earnings, which measures the growth in the nominal earnings of full-time wage and salary earners, rose by 2.7 percent in October to December 2024 when compared with the respective period in 2023Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX