WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced the establishment of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, or PCAST, to spearhead American innovation and competitiveness in critical and emerging technologies.PCAST will include up to 24 members, with representation from leading American scientists and technologists from industry, academia, and government.The Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and the White House A.I. and Crypto Czar will co-chair PCAST.The remaining members will be distinguished individuals with diverse perspectives and expertise in science, technology, education, and innovation.The council will provide advice and evidence-based recommendations to the President to ensure that policies are informed by the latest scientific discoveries and technological advancements.It will also provide the President with scientific and technical information that is needed to inform public policy relating to the American economy, the American worker, national and homeland security, and other topics.'This council will champion bold investments in innovation, the elimination of bureaucratic barriers, and actions to help the United States remain the world's premier hub for scientific and technological breakthroughs,' the White House said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX