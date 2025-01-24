WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has ordered an immediate review of the records relating to the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. and present a plan for their full release.Thursday, Trump signed an Executive Order directing the Director of National Intelligence and other appropriate officials to present a plan within 15 days for the complete release of all records concerning the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.The Presidential order also requires an immediate review of the records relating to the assassination of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy and human rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and present a plan for their full release within 45 days.The Executive Order establishes the policy that, more than 50 years after these assassinations, the victims' families and the American people deserve to know the truth.In his first term, President Trump ordered agencies to move toward disclosing more information about the John F. Kennedy assassination.In October 2017 and April 2018 certifications, President Trump directed agencies to reevaluate redactions and disclose any information that no longer warranted withholding.President Joe Biden delayed disclosure in 2021, 2022, and 2023.Trump promised during his campaign to release the JFK files 'to give Americans the truth'.Three of the most consequential assassinations in U.S. history occurred during the 1960's.The youngest U.S.President, John F Kennedy was killed while driving through Dallas on November 22, 1963. He was fatally shot from the nearby Texas School Book Depository by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former U.S. Marine. The assassin was shot dead two days later.one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. The King family and others believe that the assassination was the result of a conspiracy involving the U.S. government, the mafia, and Memphis police.John F Kennedy's brother Robert F Kennedy was assassinated while running for president in California on June 5, 1968. Kennedy's assassination prompted the Secret Service to protect presidential candidates. Additionally, it led to several conspiracy theories.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX