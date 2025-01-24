MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased for the second straight month in December amid an accelerated rise in energy costs, provisional data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.The producer price index posted an annual increase of 2.3 percent in December, faster than the 1.2 percent rise in November.Within overall prices, energy prices grew the most by 7.5 percent annually in December, extending from a 3.1 percent increase seen a month ago.This upward trend in energy prices was a consequence of the rise in prices of oil refining and prices of production, transportation, and distribution of electrical energy, the agency said.Prices for capital goods rose 1.7 percent, while those for consumer and intermediate goods dropped 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. .On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.9 percent, following a 2.9 climb in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX