NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Verizon Communications (VZ):Earnings: $5.114 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.573 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.18 in Q4 vs. -$0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.10 per share Revenue: $35.681 billion in Q4 vs. $35.130 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX