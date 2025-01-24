Marshall Group: Marshall to turn up the volume with HSG as new majority shareholder

Partnership to Unlock Global Growth for Marshall, the Iconic Brand Known for Its Superior Sound Quality and Rock 'n' Roll Heritage

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds managed by HSG have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Marshall Group in a deal valuing the company at 1.1 billion EUR. This transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will mark HSG's largest investment in Europe to date. The deal represents the next chapter for Marshall as the iconic brand continues to unlock its true potential.

The Marshall family will retain a meaningful stake of over 20 percent in the company under the terms of the deal. HSG will work closely with the Marshall family and the management team to strengthen the Marshall brand and fuel its sustainable and profitable growth.

Terry Marshall, Board member at Marshall Group, who founded the now legendary British brand with his father in 1962 comments: "We are now over 60 years into our journey, and the pioneering sound of Marshall continues to resonate across the world. Together with HSG and our team, we can further build on our history to amplify the love for music and the Marshall brand for decades to come."

"Marshall is one of the world's most iconic brands, firmly rooted in music culture. By building on this legacy, we are convinced that Marshall will strengthen its position as the go-to brand for guitarists and as the most exciting brand for music lovers globally. We are thrilled to partner with the Marshall family and the team at Marshall to write music history," said Steve Jia, Partner at HSG.

"Our mission is to support Marshall in unlocking its full potential by leveraging our expertise in digital channels and supply chain optimization. We aim to help bring Marshall's exceptional products to even more customers globally while embracing and celebrating the spirit that has defined the brand for generations," said Taro Niggemann, Managing Director for Europe at HSG.

This investment builds upon HSG's track record in Europe, following previous investments in companies such as AMI Paris.

Since the creation of the Marshall Group in 2023, which brought together the entire Marshall universe under one roof, the company has continued to innovate and grow, delivering iconic products for both musicians and music lovers.

Jeremy de Maillard, CEO of Marshall Group, declared: "This deal is a testament to our team's dedication and exceptional talent in making our vision a reality. Together with HSG and the Marshall family, we have the perfect conditions to continue building on Marshall's iconic status and unlocking our full potential across the world."

Marshall is on a strong profitable growth trajectory, with revenue more than doubling from 2020 to 2024, reaching about 400M EUR.

Martin Axhamre, CFO & Deputy CEO of the Marshall Group, comments: "We already have a positive momentum with exciting plans for the future. Combined with this new strong ownership structure we will be able to invest for the long-term and accelerate even further".

The major selling shareholders are Altor, Telia Company, Time for Growth and Zenith VC.

About Marshall

Marshall Group is the audio, tech and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking innovation. Marshall, our flagship brand, is uniquely positioned with over 60 years of rock 'n' roll attitude on stage, at home and on the go. Our iconic products are brought to life by a dedicated team of 800 passionate employees and sold in over 90 markets worldwide. Learn more on marshall.com

About HSG

HSG (HongShan Capital Group), formerly known as Sequoia China, is a leading venture capital and private equity firm investing globally in the technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors. With offices in Hong Kong, mainland China, London, Tokyo, and Singapore, HSG manages over USD 55 billion in assets across various funds for top institutional investors.

Founded in 2005, HSG has nurtured entrepreneurship and innovation, backing more than 1,500 companies with transformative technologies, disruptive business models, and high-growth potential. To date, more than 160 HSG portfolio companies have listed on public stock exchanges, while over 140 private portfolio companies have reached unicorn status.

Throughout the past two decades, HSG has evolved into a fully integrated investment platform spanning seed, venture, growth, buyout, and infrastructure investing, as well as public equities investment.

HSG is committed to helping founders and companies build legendary companies that endure while consistently generating superior returns for our limited partners. By partnering with HSG, companies benefit from HSG's extensive resources, including a robust entrepreneurial community and industry expertise.

www.hsgcap.com

