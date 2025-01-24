WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.203 billion, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $1.210 billion, or $0.59 per share, last year.Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.095 billion or $0.53 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 21.7% to $5.385 billion from $6.877 billion last year.NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.203 Bln. vs. $1.210 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $5.385 Bln vs. $6.877 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX