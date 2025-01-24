WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy (NEE) said, for 2025, it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.45 to $3.70. For 2026 and 2027, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $3.63 to $4.00 and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively. NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base.'Given the strength of both of our businesses, we will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in each year through 2027, while maintaining our strong balance sheet and credit ratings.' said John Ketchum, CEO.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX